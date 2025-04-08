Lobbying Update: $270,000 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of WESTERN UNION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Cross border remittance issues; remittance issues related to Cuba; legal issues related to the Democratic Republic of Congo; issues related to Ukrainian sanctions; remittance activity and outbound remittance activity from Iraq; bank de-risking; general issues concerning money service businesses; anti-money laundering and terrorist finance issues including money service business know your customer and know your agent requirements; issues related to the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act regarding remittances; issues related to financial fraud; privacy and related issues working with law enforcement; human trafficking; identification requirements for consumers utilizing money transmitters; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process.

Cross border remittance issues; remittance issues related to Cuba; legal issues related to the Democratic Republic of Congo; issues related to Ukrainian sanctions; remittance activity and outbound remittance activity from Iraq; bank de-risking; general issues concerning money service businesses; anti-money laundering and terrorist finance issues including money service business know your customer and know your agent requirements; issues related to the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act regarding remittances; issues related to financial fraud; privacy and related issues working with law enforcement; human trafficking; identification requirements for consumers utilizing money transmitters; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process.

General remittance issues; human trafficking and smuggling issues; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process.

General remittance issues; human trafficking and smuggling issues; taxes and/ or fees related to money transmission/ remittances and the budget reconciliation process."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of WU stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.