Lobbying Update: $270,000 of TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"1. High-skilled immigration issues - No bill number.

1. American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 - H.R. 1990. 2. American Innovation and Jobs Act - S. 1639. 3. General corporate tax issues - No bill number. 4. General FDII tax issues - No bill number. 5. Semiconductor Technology Advancement and Research (STAR) Act of 2025 - H.R. 802. 6. One Big Beautiful Bill Act - H.R. 1.

1. General international trade issues - No bill number. 2. General Export Controls issues - No bill number.

1. Advocated with regard to vehicles, safety technology, deployment of self-driving vehicles, electric vehicles, electric vehicle infrastructure - No bill number.

1. Vehicles, safety technology, deployment of self-driving vehicles, electric vehicles, electric vehicle infrastructure - No bill number.

1. Appropriations for CHIPS and Science Act - No bill number. 2. Federal research appropriations - No bill number.

1. General STEM issues - No bill number. 2. General Workforce Development issues - No bill number.

6. One Big Beautiful Bill Act - H.R. 1. Preserving spectrum for Ultra-Wideband applications."

TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $125,000 on 05/15, 05/12, 04/11, 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 05/12, 04/11, 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/07, 03/31, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/07, 03/31, 03/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

TXN Insider Trading Activity

TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,047 institutional investors add shares of TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,072 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/30/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

TXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXN recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $TXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Buchalter from TD Cowen set a target price of $245.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $205.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $240.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $260.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 06/18/2025

