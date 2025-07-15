Lobbying Update: $270,000 of SMITHFIELD FOODS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of SMITHFIELD FOODS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Promoting robust U.S. agricultural exports.

African Swine Fever preparedness; issues related to competition and pricing, promoting science-based animal welfare standards; Farm Bill reauthorization; issues related to foreign ownership of agricultural land.

S.903 - Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2025 - foreign farmland ownership restrictions."

SFD Insider Trading Activity

SFD insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300 .

. LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000

CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000

HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 11,024 shares for an estimated $236,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000

DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

SFD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

SFD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SFD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 02/24/2025

