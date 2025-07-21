Lobbying Update: $270,000 of FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. (FRANKLIN TEMPLETON) AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. (FRANKLIN TEMPLETON) AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to crypto & digital assets including digital assets market structure initiatives such as H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act and Stablecoins legislation including S. 919, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025 (GENIUS) Act and H.R. 2392, the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy Act of 2025 (STABLE) Act Various reconciliation issues in H.R.1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including the corporate tax rate, the stock buyback excise tax, section 899, Trump accounts, and corporate State and Local Tax (SALT) proposals Retail investor access to alternative investments & private markets, including H.R. 3383, the Increasing Investor Opportunities Act and H.R. 2544 & S. 1222, the Financial Freedom Act Accredited investor reform initiatives including H.R. 3348, the Accredited Investor Definition Review Act, H.R. 3339, the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act, and H.R. 3394, the Fair Investment Opportunities for Professional Experts Act Restrictions on outbound investments to China including H.R. 2246 & S.1053, the Foreign Investment Guardrails to Help Thwart (FIGHT) China Act Business Development Company issues including H.R. 2225 - the Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act E-delivery initiatives including H.R. 2441, the Improving Disclosure for Investors Act and Senate proposals Retirement security initiatives, including S. 424 and H.R. 1013, the Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Retirement savings tax incentives including tax deferral for individuals participating in voluntary, employer provided retirement plans and IRAs Congressional oversight of ESG investing including proxy voting by asset managers"

BEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/28.

BEN Insider Trading Activity

BEN insiders have traded $BEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES B JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 100,420 shares for an estimated $1,964,442 and 1 sale selling 420 shares for an estimated $7,379.

BEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of BEN stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/03/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

BEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BEN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $22.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Motemaden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $17.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $17.5 on 04/09/2025

