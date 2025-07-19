Lobbying Update: $270,000 of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Matters relating to mergers and acquisitions. OCC/FDIC/Federal Reserve System Proposed Rulemaking on Regulatory Capital Rule (Basel III Endgame). OCC/FDIC/Federal Reserve System Proposed Rulemaking on Long-Term Debt Requirements. Matters relating to AI in financial services. H.R. 987/S. 401, Fair Access to Banking Act. Matters relating to capital and liquidity."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CFG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CFG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
CFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of CFG stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,255,642 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,323,652
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,633,573 shares (+369.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,837,485
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,855,368 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,954,426
- AMUNDI removed 2,900,683 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,840,982
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 2,657,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,864,131
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,519,806 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,236,451
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,476,249 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,451,921
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CFG forecast page.
CFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025
- David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 07/18/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/02/2025
- Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/30/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.