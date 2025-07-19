Lobbying Update: $270,000 of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Matters relating to mergers and acquisitions. OCC/FDIC/Federal Reserve System Proposed Rulemaking on Regulatory Capital Rule (Basel III Endgame). OCC/FDIC/Federal Reserve System Proposed Rulemaking on Long-Term Debt Requirements. Matters relating to AI in financial services. H.R. 987/S. 401, Fair Access to Banking Act. Matters relating to capital and liquidity."

CFG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CFG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of CFG stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

