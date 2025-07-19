Lobbying Update: $270,000 of AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues relating to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, H.R. 1 (OBBBA) Issues relating to the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Issues relating to corporate tax proposals Issues relating to OECD global minimum tax rules and US international tax rules Issues relating to CFC look-through Rule Issues relating to net operating losses carryback rule
Issues affecting prudential bank regulatory matters, including potential changes to capital and liquidity requirements Issues related to prudential bank regulations including, the Basel III Endgame proposal and the Long-Term Debt proposal Issues related to implementation of merchant category codes, including H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act Issues generally related to merchant pricing, network routing requirements and contract regulation, including the proposed Credit Card Competition Act Issues, including oversight and regulations, related to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), including penalty fees, rewards, open banking, the fair credit reporting act, digital payments apps, fine print in contracts, etc. Issues related to modernization of the Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) requirements Issues related to credit reporting and data brokers Issues related to fraud and fraud-related databases Issues related to potential changes to tailoring regulations that were included in the implementation of S. 2155, the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act Issues related to payment networks operating in China Issues related to debt settlement companies H.R. 1944, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, provisions related to credit card interest rate caps S. 381, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, provisions related to credit card interest rate caps
Issues related to cyber security regulatory harmonization Issues related to international data transfers, including the Department of Justice bulk-sensitive data rule Issues related to artificial intelligence, including the Executive Order on AI Draft legislation related to data privacy Draft legislation related to stablecoins, digital asset market structure regulations and other fast payment technologies/central bank digital currencies Draft legislation related to artificial intelligence S. 1337, the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act, provisions related to cyber information sharing S. 394, the GENIUS Act of 2025, amendments related to the CCCA and credit card interest rate caps H.R. 3403, the SEAT Act of 2025, provisions related to restaurant reservations BOTS"
AXP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.
AXP Insider Trading Activity
AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,841 shares for an estimated $16,241,200.
- RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., Global Comm. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,700 shares for an estimated $8,411,739.
- DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834
- ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503.
- RAFAEL MARQUEZ (President, International Card) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,563,160
- GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,410 shares for an estimated $3,089,922.
- RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327
- HOWARD GROSFIELD (Group Pres., U.S. Cons. Serv.) sold 9,450 shares for an estimated $2,603,475
- MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593
- QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590
AXP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,144 institutional investors add shares of AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,168,445 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,420,127
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,152,939 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $686,744,482
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,702,393 shares (-84.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $458,028,836
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,604,521 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $431,696,375
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,163,611 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,069,539
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,083,474 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $291,508,679
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,008,352 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,297,105
AXP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXP in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- BTIG issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/20/2025
- Monness, Crespi, Hardt issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
AXP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $309.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $342.0 on 07/11/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $311.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $371.0 on 07/09/2025
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $297.0 on 07/08/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $327.0 on 07/02/2025
- John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $288.0 on 04/28/2025
