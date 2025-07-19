Lobbying Update: $270,000 of AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$270,000 of AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, H.R. 1 (OBBBA) Issues relating to the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Issues relating to corporate tax proposals Issues relating to OECD global minimum tax rules and US international tax rules Issues relating to CFC look-through Rule Issues relating to net operating losses carryback rule

Issues affecting prudential bank regulatory matters, including potential changes to capital and liquidity requirements Issues related to prudential bank regulations including, the Basel III Endgame proposal and the Long-Term Debt proposal Issues related to implementation of merchant category codes, including H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act Issues generally related to merchant pricing, network routing requirements and contract regulation, including the proposed Credit Card Competition Act Issues, including oversight and regulations, related to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), including penalty fees, rewards, open banking, the fair credit reporting act, digital payments apps, fine print in contracts, etc. Issues related to modernization of the Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) requirements Issues related to credit reporting and data brokers Issues related to fraud and fraud-related databases Issues related to potential changes to tailoring regulations that were included in the implementation of S. 2155, the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act Issues related to payment networks operating in China Issues related to debt settlement companies H.R. 1944, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, provisions related to credit card interest rate caps S. 381, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act, provisions related to credit card interest rate caps

Issues related to cyber security regulatory harmonization Issues related to international data transfers, including the Department of Justice bulk-sensitive data rule Issues related to artificial intelligence, including the Executive Order on AI Draft legislation related to data privacy Draft legislation related to stablecoins, digital asset market structure regulations and other fast payment technologies/central bank digital currencies Draft legislation related to artificial intelligence S. 1337, the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act, provisions related to cyber information sharing S. 394, the GENIUS Act of 2025, amendments related to the CCCA and credit card interest rate caps H.R. 3403, the SEAT Act of 2025, provisions related to restaurant reservations BOTS"

AXP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/05.

on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/05 and 0 sales.

AXP Insider Trading Activity

AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,841 shares for an estimated $16,241,200 .

. RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., Global Comm. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,700 shares for an estimated $8,411,739 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503 .

. RAFAEL MARQUEZ (President, International Card) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,563,160

GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,410 shares for an estimated $3,089,922 .

. RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

HOWARD GROSFIELD (Group Pres., U.S. Cons. Serv.) sold 9,450 shares for an estimated $2,603,475

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593

QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,144 institutional investors add shares of AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXP in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

BTIG issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/20/2025

Monness, Crespi, Hardt issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

AXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $309.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $342.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $311.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $371.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $297.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $327.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $288.0 on 04/28/2025

