Lobbying Update: $27,000 of ONITY GROUP INC. FKA OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$27,000 of ONITY GROUP INC. FKA OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues affecting mortgage origination and servicing. Issues related to government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). Federal support for non-bank mortgage servicers."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ONIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ONIT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONIT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.