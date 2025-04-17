Stocks
Lobbying Update: $27,000 of ONITY GROUP INC. FKA OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 17, 2025 — 10:17 am EDT

$27,000 of ONITY GROUP INC. FKA OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues affecting mortgage origination and servicing. Issues related to government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). Federal support for non-bank mortgage servicers."

ONIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

