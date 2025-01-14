Lobbying Update: $27,000 of GATX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$27,000 of GATX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Car hire reform, Railway Safety Act of 2023 (S. 576), Railroad Safety Enhancement Act of 2024 (H.R. 8996), Implementation of PL 117- 58 - Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, CRISI Grants, California Air Resourcces Board; In-use Locomotive Emissions Rule

Truck Size and Weight; H. R. 3372 - Opposition

Amending 26 USC 163 (j) concerning limitations on interest dedductions/EBITA to EBIT"

GATX Insider Trading Activity

GATX insiders have traded $GATX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO STATE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 37,546 shares and 0 sales.

GATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of GATX stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

