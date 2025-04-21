Lobbying Update: $2,690,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,690,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 651 - Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2025, all provisions. H.R. 791 - Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act, all provisions. S. 244 - ROUTERS Act, all provisions. H.R. 866 - ROUTERS Act, all provisions. S. 328 - Stop Sports Blackouts Act, all provisions. H.R. 888 - Stop Sports Blackouts Act of 2025, all provisions. S. 792 - Government Spectrum Valuation Act, all provisions. S. 794 - A bill to require the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information to audit Federal spectrum, all provisions. S. 725 - Enhancing First Response Act, all provisions. Issues related to Federal Communications Commission pole dispute bills.
Issues related to digital goods."
CHTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 398 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,326,301 shares (+339.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $797,386,193
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,126,783 shares (+822.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $386,227,408
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 830,120 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,540,232
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 767,801 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,179,148
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 609,554 shares (+130.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,936,824
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 392,476 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,528,998
- BARCLAYS PLC added 380,860 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,547,382
CHTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024
