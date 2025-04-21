Lobbying Update: $2,620,000 of BOEING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$2,620,000 of BOEING COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Spectrum, to include 5G. Certification. Commercial aviation. Aviation quality and safety. Advanced aviation infrastructure, air mobility, innovation, technology, and unmanned aerial systems. Aeronautical charting and data. Aircraft, air safety, cockpit voice recorders, air traffic systems, and cybersecurity. Supply chain. Sustainable aviation fuel. Fire suppression.

H.R.1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extension Act, 2025. H.Con.Res.14 & S.Con.Res.7 - Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025. FY26 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies appropriations. FY26 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations. NASA authorization legislation. Aerospace to include space and satellite programs. Acquisition policy. Science programs. Spectrum, to include 5G. Cybersecurity. Advanced aviation infrastructure, air mobility, and unmanned aerial systems. Civil aviation research and development. STEM education and workforce development. Human spaceflight issues.

H.R.1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extension Act, 2025. H.Con.Res.14 & S.Con.Res.7 - Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025. FY26 Department of Defense appropriations. FY26 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies appropriations. FY26 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations. FY26 National Defense authorizations. Aerospace, weapons, missile defense, and military satellite & space programs. Communications science and technology. Manufacturing research and development. Acquisition policy, software development, and related topics. Data rights issues. Domestic sourcing. Systems modification, modernization, logistics, sustainment, and readiness. Intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance systems. DOD energy. STEM education, workforce training, and military to civilian job transition. Post-employment restrictions. Aeronautical charting and data. Critical minerals and rare earths. Defense industrial base cybersecurity, supply chain, and policy matters.

H.R.1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extension Act, 2025. FY26 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations. International sales and service (commercial and military). International supply chain. China relations. Russia sanctions. AUKUS legislation. Foreign Military Financing.

H.R.1026 - Primary Care Enhancement Act of 2025. H.R.1162 - Medicaid Primary Care Improvement Act. H.R.1650 & S.763 - Telehealth Expansion Act of 2025. General health care and employee benefits issues; health care coverage, regulatory implementation, transparency, delivery and payment reform, cost containment, and telehealth. Proposals related to ERISA preemption.

FY26 Department of Homeland Security appropriations. Homeland security and border security. Bioterrorism. Immigration. Aviation security. Unmanned aerial vehicles. U.S. Coast Guard acquisitions. Cybersecurity policy. Artificial intelligence policy.

FY26 Department of Defense appropriations. FY26 Intelligence authorizations. FY26 National Defense authorizations.

Employment and labor issues, including labor relations and labor law. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Workplace safety - OSHA standards. Apprenticeships for credentials and employment.

H.Con.Res.14 & S.Con.Res.7 - Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025. Corporate and aviation industry tax issues. Research & development audit procedures, enhancements, and experimentation expenses. Tax Cut and Jobs Act implementation. Foreign derived intangible income. Innovation and research & development competitiveness. Global minimum taxes. Energy tax.

U.S. case at World Trade Organization regarding EU subsidies. International trade issues. African Growth and Opportunity Act. Tariffs and import duties imposed under authority of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Section 301.

Financial services issues. Export-Income Bank related issues. Securities and Exchange Commission, corporate governance, business conduct and related issues & standards. Sanctions legislation.

STEM, workforce education and training. Apprenticeships for credentials and employment. Workforce innovation and opportunity issues.

FY26 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies appropriations. Agriculture legislation with a nexus to aerospace issues. Clean air/CO2 emissions standards and related issues. Clean Water Act. Chemical manufacturing and use. Superfund and site remediation. Solid waste and recycling. Renewable energy, energy policy, and sustainable aviation fuel related issues.

Implementation of P.L. 116-94 - Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (Secure 1.0). Implementation of P.L. 117-328, Division T - Secure 2.0 Act of 2022. Single-employer pension premiums."

BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.

BA Insider Trading Activity

BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530

BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,057 institutional investors add shares of BA stock to their portfolio, and 886 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Douglas Harned from Bernstein set a target price of $169.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $200.0 on 10/24/2024

