Lobbying Update: $2,610,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,610,000 of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 651 - Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2025, all provisions. H.R. 791 - Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act, all provisions. S. 244 - ROUTERS Act, all provisions. H.R. 866 - ROUTERS Act, all provisions. S. 328 - Stop Sports Blackouts Act, all provisions. H.R. 888 - Stop Sports Blackouts Act of 2025, all provisions. S. 792 - Government Spectrum Valuation Act, all provisions. S. 794 - A bill to require the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information to audit Federal spectrum, all provisions. S. 725 - Enhancing First Response Act, all provisions. Issues related to Federal Communications Commission pole dispute bills. H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act, provisions related to spectrum. H.R. 2784 - Stopping the Theft and Destruction of Broadband Act of 2025, all provisions. S.J.Res. 7 - A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to "Addressing the Homework Gap Through the E-Rate Program", all provisions.
Issues related to digital goods. H.R. 1 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act, provisions related to corporate tax. S. 559 - American Investment in Manufacturing and Main Street Act, all provisions. H.R. 1347 - American Investment in Manufacturing and Main Street Act, all provisions."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CHTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CHTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
CHTR Insider Trading Activity
CHTR insiders have traded $CHTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD J DIGERONIMO (President-Product & Technology) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $657,321
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of CHTR stock to their portfolio, and 373 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,626,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,594,624
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 930,540 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,931,906
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 855,273 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $349,644,155
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 818,045 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,474,123
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 513,986 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,419,260
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 420,389 shares (+120.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,925,958
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 370,996 shares (+1156.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,723,155
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CHTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/14/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHTR forecast page.
CHTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CHTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $425.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $341.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jessica Ehrlich from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 07/01/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $425.0 on 06/18/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 05/19/2025
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $445.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $395.0 on 04/28/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 04/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.