Lobbying Update: $260,000 of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$260,000 of SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to rare diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Issues related to patient access to treatments Issues related to newborn screening for rare diseases

Issues related to scientiﬁc innovation in healthcare such as gene therapies Issues related to artiﬁcial intelligence and data governance

Tax issues related to research and development"

SRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SRPT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/14.

SRPT Insider Trading Activity

SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRPT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 06/25/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

SRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRPT recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $SRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 06/25/2025

