Lobbying Update: $260,000 of KELLANOVA lobbying was just disclosed

$260,000 of KELLANOVA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to product labeling and USDA nutrition assistance programs in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY2025 Reduce Food Loss and Waste Act of 2025, S. 835
Issues related to USDA commodity and nutrition assistance programs Issues related to plant-based labeling and procurement"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
K Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $K stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
K Insider Trading Activity
K insiders have traded $K stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $K stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- W K FOUNDATION TRUST KELLOGG has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 2,749,992 shares for an estimated $224,434,317.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
K Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of K stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,171,912 shares (+411.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,769,714
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 4,934,328 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,532,538
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,313,047 shares (+869.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,287,415
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,200,957 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,211,488
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 1,624,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,513,255
- FIL LTD added 1,542,000 shares (+182.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,855,740
- KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST removed 1,374,996 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,333,426
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.