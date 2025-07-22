Lobbying Update: $260,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed

$260,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding and policy for water resource investments. Appropriations to support Water Resources Development Act programs and projects. US Army Corps WIFIA program eligibility. US Army Corps Contracting issues. Investments and policy related to implementation of digital technologies in administration of environmental reviews and permitting. Funding and policy related to harmful algal bloom clean up.

Issues related to federal facilities.

Issues relating to international trade in engineering services.

FY 2026 Appropriations for Defense, Military Construction, Transportation HUD, Interior-EPA, Energy and Water, Homeland Security, and State, Foreign Operations. Funding, programs and projects pertaining to transportation and infrastructure investment, including funding for public transportation, rail and water, environmental programs and FEMA. Program requirements for the Department of State related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Provisions related to harmful algal bloom mitigation. Provisions related to digital applications for NEPA environmental reviews and public engagement. Supplemental appropriations related to domestic disaster assistance. Funding for State Department infrastructure programs.

Funding, programs and projects pertaining to transportation and infrastructure investment, including funding for aviation, highways, public transportation and rail. Issues related to train station improvements. Legislation to support digital applications for NEPA environmental reviews and public engagement for the Federal Highway Administration, including HR 4621, Interactive Federal Review Act (H.R.4621/S.2319). Issues related to the digital delivery of 3D models of infrastructure project designs.

Funding for FEMA and Disaster Relief efforts, including pre-disaster mitigation grants and Stafford Act policy. Supplemental appropriations for domestic disaster assistance.

Appropriations for Defense and Military Construction for Fiscal Year 2026. Issues related to Base Realignment and Closure funding and policy. Issues related to Defense department contracting."

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

ACM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $129.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025

