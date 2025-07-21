Lobbying Update: $2,580,000 of AMGEN INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,580,000 of AMGEN INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to drug pricing Changes to Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act Awareness of implications to patients and research and development of Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act Issues related to cardiovascular disease awareness and treatment Issues related to FDA Issues related to patient affordability issues, including copay cards, copay accumulators, copay maximizers, National Benefit Payment Parameters Issues related to biosimilars reimbursement Issues related to Supply Chain Issues related to 340B Issues related to pharmacy benefit managers Issues pertaining to the implementation of PL 97-414 "Orphan Drug Act," all provisions. Issues related to biosimilars regulatory standards Issues related to bone disease awareness and treatment Issues related to pediatric priority review voucher reauthorization HR 946 Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New Cures Act HR 1492 Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures Act HR 1672 Maintaining Investments in New Innovation Act HR 2214 DRUG Act H.R.1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14) S 1954 Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act

Issues related to drug pricing Changes to Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act Awareness of implications to patients and research and development of Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act Issues related to cardiovascular disease awareness and treatment Issues related to reimbursement for biologics/biosimilars Issues related to PBM reform Issues related to bone disease awareness and treatment HR 946 Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New Cures Act HR 1492 Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures Act HR 1672 Maintaining Investments in New Innovation Act H.R.1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14)

Issues related to corporate and international tax, including regarding Public Law 115-97, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Issues related to Puerto Rico Issues related to OECD negotiations on the taxation of global income HR 1328 Supply Chain Security and Growth Act of 2025 HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (An Act to provide for reconciliation pursuant to title II of H. Con. Res. 14)

Federal Trade Commission related issues, no specific bill Issues related to the Patent Act, no specific bill Issues related to March-In/Bayh Dole, WTO/TRIPS waiver, no specific bill Issues related to patent thickets/product hopping Issues related to obviousness/ double patenting Issues related to FDA/PTO coordination Issues related to skinny labeling S.1041 A bill to amend title 35, United States Code, to address the infringement of patents that claim biological products, and for other purposes S.1040 -A bill to amend the Federal Trade Commission Act to prohibit product hopping, and for other purposes

Issues related to tariffs."

AMGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMGN Insider Trading Activity

AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747 .

. JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644

ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903

DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933 .

. NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

RACHNA KHOSLA (SVP, Business Development) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $434,520

MATTHEW C. BUSCH (VP, Finance & CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $279,690

AMGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,302 institutional investors add shares of AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

AMGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $326.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $328.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $288.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $280.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $320.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 04/09/2025

