Lobbying Update: $2,570,000 of WALMART INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,570,000 of WALMART INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions regarding veteran and military spouse programs

Discussions regarding U.S. manufacturing commitment and supply chain policy

Discussions regarding trade enforcement actions and tariff proposals by the Administration

Discussions regarding company investment in associates including opportunity, workforce training initiatives, wages, benefits and future of work

Discussions related to nutrition assistance programs Discussions related to farm bill priorities Discussions related to groceries, consumer pricing, food processing and manufacturing, organics, and food ingredients as well as efforts to reduce food waste

Discussions related to corporate tax rate, tax credits and revenue measures, H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act (2025) Discussions regarding international taxation: OECD Pillar II Model rules

Discussions on payment acceptance Discussions in support of S.Amdt.2345/S.Amdt.2229, the Credit Card Competition Act

Discussions in support of the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

Discussions regarding H.R.3164, Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act (ECAPS)

Discussions regarding corporate sustainability initiatives

Discussions regarding S.1939, FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Matters related to Part 108 BVLOS Rule

Discussions related to permitting for delivery of regulated items"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

WMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WMT stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

WMT Insider Trading Activity

WMT insiders have traded $WMT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY HOLDINGS TRUST WALTON has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 28,845,467 shares for an estimated $2,739,150,519 .

. C DOUGLAS MCMILLON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,912 shares for an estimated $12,645,356 .

. RACHEL L BRAND (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,861 shares for an estimated $8,137,181 .

. JOHN D RAINEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 46,800 shares for an estimated $4,597,865 .

. KATHRYN J. MCLAY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $4,201,760 .

. JOHN R. FURNER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,375 shares for an estimated $3,740,048 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES NICHOLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 17,600 shares for an estimated $1,661,851

DANIEL J BARTLETT (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,597 shares for an estimated $999,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,757 institutional investors add shares of WMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMT in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for WMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMT forecast page.

WMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMT recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $WMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $120.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $115.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $107.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 05/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.