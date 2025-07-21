Lobbying Update: $2,570,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,570,000 of MICROSOFT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Licensing, competition, trade, and government procurement. Health IT procurement; health reform and related IT issues. Private sector preparedness; cyber research and development. Standards and interoperability. Competitiveness and high-tech sector. Policy issues in cloud computing. Open government, government IT modernization, open data, and technology choice. Supply chain security efforts within US government. Cybersecurity policies, legislation, protecting critical infrastructure, and International Cybersecurity norms. Legislative proposals related to government surveillance and data collection, including issues of transparency, FISA Section 702 reforms and ECPA reform. Non-disclosure order reform issues. Appropriations. Trade and trade agreements. Issues related to the EU US Privacy Shield agreement. Expanding access to K-12 computer science education. Issues related to the Privacy and Civil Liberty Review Board. Issues related to proposed changes to electronic communications transactional records (ECTRs). Issues related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), including Facial Recognition. Data breach legislation. Smart Spaces/Smart Infrastructure. Issues related to privacy; Federal privacy legislation. Issues related to children's privacy and safety. American Data Privacy and Protection Act (no bill number). Issues related to IT procurement, digital transformation, and modernization. Actions and guidance related to securing the information and communications technology and services supply chain. Open-Source Software Security. Unsubscribe Act (no bill number). National Community College Cybersecurity Challenge Act (no bill number). HR. 2385, CREATE AI Act. Authorization and Funding for the US AI Safety Institute. S. 146, TAKE IT DOWN Act. Issues related to non-consensual intimate imagery. SHIELD Act (no bill number). Issues related to Cloud Act and implementing agreements. Digital replicas. S. 4875, NO FAKES Act. S. 1894, H.R. 4059, SPEED Act. S. 5618, FoRGED Act.

Software copyright and related policy issues. Software patents and related policy issues. S. 1553, Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership (PREVAIL) Act. SHOP SAFE Act (no bill number). S. 1546, Patent Eligibility Restoration Act.

Online Child Safety and video gaming issues. Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technolgies (EARN IT) Act (no bill number). Intermediary liability. S. 1748, Kids Online Safety Act. S. 836, Children and Teens Online Privacy Protection 2.0 Reform Act. Deceptive Experiences To Online Users Reduction Act (no bill number). S. 278, Kids Off Social Media Act.

Promoting excellence in technology, education, standards, and science. Promoting excellence in education through K-12 reforms. STEM for youth. Expanding access to K-12 computer science education. Cybersecurity skill and talent pipelines.

High-skilled immigration reforms. Legislation on Dreamers.

Innovation and competitiveness; science development; technical computing; basic research priorities. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education (STEM) issues.

H.R.1990 - American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025. H.R.33 and S. 199 - To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide special rules for the taxation of certain residents of Taiwan with income from sources within the United States. H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act tax provisions. Corporate tax, transfer pricing, treaty, foreign tax credit, tax administration, mobile worker, international tax, and foreign tax issues.

Robocalling. Robotexting. H.R 1027, QUIET Act. Telecom Network Security. H.R. 866, S. 244, ROUTERS Act. Accessibility. Subsea Cables. H.R. 261 Undersea Cable Protection Act of 2025.

Digital Trade Policies in Trade Agreements. U.S.-China Trade Relations. Sanctions.

Climate change policies. Renewable, energy storage, and advanced clean energy policies. Grid reliability, resilience and digitization. Carbon pricing. Clean energy, carbon reduction & carbon removal R&D. Nature based carbon removal solutions & standards. Direct air capture & other net negative engineered carbon removal policies. U.S. Reentry in Paris Climate Agreement. U.S. Nationally Determined Contribution.

S. 2153, Open App Markets Act. Competition Policy and antitrust enforcement.

S. 2296, National Defense Authorization Act. S. 2342, Intelligence Authorization Act. Defense Appropriations. Quantum Computing. Cybersecurity: Focused on procurement and adoption of zero trust at DoD. Artificial Intelligence: Focused on DoD policy and adoption of AI. Mixed Reality: Focused on DoD procurement of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System.

Cascadia High Speed Rail Funding opportunities."

MSFT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MSFT Insider Trading Activity

MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD L SMITH (Vice Chair and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 81,000 shares for an estimated $35,302,944 .

. KATHLEEN T HOGAN (EVP, Strategy) sold 21,500 shares for an estimated $9,756,151

JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $7,330,817 .

. AMY COLEMAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 13,242 shares for an estimated $5,985,886

TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,849,008.

MSFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,648 institutional investors add shares of MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,722 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MSFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

MSFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $550.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $585.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $540.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $581.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $600.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $600.0 on 07/09/2025

