Lobbying Update: $2,540,000 of SANOFI US SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,540,000 of SANOFI US SERVICES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Drug Pricing - General Issues; Taxes- General Issues; Tax Credits; Insurance Design.

340B: Biologic/Small molecule drug negotiation eligibility within HR 7174/S. 832; EPIC Act; CDC Type 1 Diabetes Awareness and Education: LHHS approps; Clinical Trial Diversity; Copay Accumulators; COPD Education and Awareness: LHHS approps; COPD Research Funding: LHHS approps; Delinking; Drug Price Negotiations; Drug Pricing- General Issues; FDA Drug Development; FDA Issues - General; HR 946- Orphan Drug Negotiation: Orphan Cures Act; HR 1503: Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2023; HR 2880: Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act; HR 5376: Inflation Reduction Act; HR 830: HELP Copays Act; HRSA - Type 1 Diabetes Screening: LHHS approps; Influenza Vaccines; Insulin Pricing-General; Insurance Design; Intellectual Property; Out of Pocket Cap (OOP); Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA) Reauthorization; Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) Reform; Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher Program Reauthorization within HR 1262/ S. 932: Give Kids a Chance Act; Rebate Pass Through; Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Access; Routine Immunization Rates; S. 1339: PBM Reform Act; S. 864: HELP Copays Act; S. 1542: DRUG Act; S. 2916: Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2023; S.4504 / HR 8698 (118th): SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act; Supply Chain; Tax Credits; Transplant; Type 1 Diabetes Screening; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program; Vaccines-General Issues.

340B; Medicaid Drug Rebate Program Rule; Medicare Negotiation.

Insulin; Supply Chain Issues.

Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs); Supply Chain; Taxes-General Issues; TCJA Expiration - Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; Transplant; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Intellectual Property."

SNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of SNY stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

