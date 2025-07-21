Lobbying Update: $2,520,000 of ORACLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,520,000 of ORACLE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Department of Veterans Affairs adoption and oversight of Electronic Health Records. Issues related to Electronic Health Record modernization and implementation. Issues related to IT and supply chain modernization.

Issues related to cloud computing, software assurance, cybersecurity, and data security.

Issues related to Indian Health Services modernization of electronic health records system.

Issues related to power generation for Artificial Intelligence data centers

EO Advancing Artificial Intelligence for American Youth Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and computer science. Issues related to promoting excellence in technology, education, standards, and science. Issues related to STEM workforce and professional development.

Issues related to trade relations, including digital trade, data governance, tariffs, and intellectual property policy in trade agreements. Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence and related export controls.

H.R. 3944--Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 H.R. 4016--Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 Issues related to Defense Appropriations, specifically IT modernization and oversight at the Department of Defense. Issues related to government-wide IT modernization and cloud adoption, including issues related to modernization of Department of Defense business systems. Issues related to government certification and cybersecurity standards for Cloud Service Providers. Issues and provisions related to Appropriations for electronic health records systems and implementation of Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Services electronic health record systems.

E.O. 14166 - The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act E.O. 14306 - Sustaining Select Efforts to Strengthen the Nation's Cybersecurity and Amending Executive Order 13694 (Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities) and Executive Order 14144 (Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nations Cybersecurity) Issues related to IT modernization, procurement, services, trade, licensing and security and cybersecurity standards in the software development and hardware industry. Implementation of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act; issues related to software assurance. Issues related to global competitiveness and the roles of government agencies in these issues. Issues related to cloud computing and cloud security, adoption, and migration. Issues related to data centers. Issues related to government cloud security standards. Issues related to technology platforms, including consumer data privacy and protection, data transfer, interoperability, portability, and data valuation. Issues related to software vulnerabilities research, disclosure, and management. Issues related to data governance. Issues relating to telecommunications and network security. Issues relating to supply chain security, privacy, and the Internet of Things. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, development, and related export controls. Issues related to government procurement and standards for multi-cloud acquisition.

Issues relating to IT procurement, modernization, acquisition, oversight and transparency. Issues related to cloud adoption. Issues related to defense, information systems, information security, and government cybersecurity regulations. Issues related to Department of Defense and veteran health facilities. Issues related to Department of Defense adoption of electronic health records, veteran's health and population health. Issues related to supply chain security and semiconductors. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, and development.

E.O. 14306 - Sustaining Select Efforts to Strengthen the Nation's Cybersecurity and Amending Executive Order 13694 (Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities) and Executive Order 14144 (Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nations Cybersecurity) Issues related to government IT modernization, procurement, and workforce. Issues related to policy, cybersecurity, and security standards related to IT and cloud services procurement by government agencies. Issues related to government software development and licensing. Issues related to Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, development, and related export controls. Issues related to government procurement and standards for multi-cloud acquisition.

Issues related to modernization of healthcare technology.

E.O. 14306 - Sustaining Select Efforts to Strengthen the Nation's Cybersecurity and Amending Executive Order 13694 (Blocking the Property of Certain Persons Engaging in Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities) and Executive Order 14144 (Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nations Cybersecurity) Issues related to IT modernization, software development, procurement, cloud adoption, and security. Issues related to counterterrorism Issues related to global competitiveness in IT software, hardware, services, and other online services and the roles of government agencies and industry in these issues. Issues related to information, data, and supply chain security. Issues related to Artificial Intelligence and machine learning innovation policy, research, and development.

Issues relating to government cloud procurement and adoption, IT and data center modernization, software assurance, artificial intelligence, and IT supply chain security.

Issues related to IT modernization, procurement, services, trade, licensing and security and cybersecurity standards in the software development and hardware industry. Issues relating to telecommunications and network security. Issues relating to supply chain security, privacy, and the Internet of Things.

H.R. 1--One Big Beautiful Bill Act--Issues related to corporate and international tax matters."

ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ORCL Insider Trading Activity

ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,641 institutional investors add shares of ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $221.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $300.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $270.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $270.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

