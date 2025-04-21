Lobbying Update: $2,520,000 of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$2,520,000 of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"ACA Exchanges & Enrollment Enhanced Premium Tax Credits Prior Authorization Mental Health Parity Facilitating Accountability in Reimbursements Act (FAIR Act (118th Congress) Site-based Invoicing and Transparency Enhancement (SITE) Act (118th Congress) Lower Cost, More Transparency Act (118th Congress) AI Use in Healthcare Health Disparities, including Maternal Health and Rural Health Veterans Assuring Critical Care Expansions to Support Servicemembers (ACCESS) Act of 2025 (S. 275 and H.R. 740) Veterans Affairs Community Cares program Dept. of Defense Military OneSource Program Provider Directories Transparency in Coverage and Machine-Readable Files Change Healthcare Cyber Incident Telehealth Modernization Act of 2024 Addressing Anti-Competitive Contracting Clauses Act No Suprises Act Implementation Physician Led and Rural Access to Quality Care Act (H.R. 2191) Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 (H.R.1968)

Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits In-Home Health Risk Assessments Coverage Determination Clarity Act of 2023 (H.R. 5396) Puerto Rico Medicaid Program Funding - Federal Matching Assistance Percentage (FMAP) Puerto Rico Medicare Program Funding Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Program Medicaid Managed Care Medicaid Eligibility and Redetermination Medicare Site Neutrality Medicare & Medicaid Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Medicare Advantage - 2026 CMS Advance Rate Notice for MA and Parts D.s program

Drug Patent Reform Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) operations and practices, Spread Pricing, Rebates, Delinking Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act (118th Congress) Drug Act (H.R. 2214) Robinson-Patman Act Reform Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability (MEPA) Act (118th Congress) Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2025 (S. 526) Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act (118th Congress) Patients Before Middlemen Act (S.882) Prescription Drug Transparency and Affordability Act (H.R. 2450) Pharmacists Fight Back Act (118th Congress) Lower Cost, More Transparency Act (118th Congress) Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 (H.R.1968)"

ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

ELV Insider Trading Activity

ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of ELV stock to their portfolio, and 935 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

