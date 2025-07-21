Lobbying Update: $250,000 of METLIFE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of METLIFE GROUP INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to retirement market expansion including mandated auto-IRAs, 401k, 403(b) parity, and enrollment.

S. 1605, International Competition for American Jobs Act, issues related to international tax reform; H.R. 2547, Secure Family Futures Act of 2025, all provisions; S. 1335, Secure Family Futures Act of 2025, all provisions; H.R. 996/S. 400, Paid Family and Medical Leave Tax Credit Extension and Enhancement Act, all provisions; H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, issues related to corporate taxation, international tax, paid family medical leave credit, and agricultural lending.

H.R. 1842, PAW Act of 2025, all provisions; Issues related to Section 1035, Exchangesof Life Insurance and Certain Other Life Insurance Contract Transactions.

Issues related to providing E-delivery of documents for ERISA health and welfare benefit products.

Issues pertaining to the FSOC dedesignation process; to improve the transparency of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, to improve the SIFI designation process, and for other purposes.

H.R. 1822/S. 838, ACRE Act of 2025, all provisions."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MET Insider Trading Activity

MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PAPPAS (EVP, Global Tech. & Ops.) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,092,682

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 651 institutional investors add shares of MET stock to their portfolio, and 599 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MET forecast page.

MET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MET recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $94.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jimmy Bhullar from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 04/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.