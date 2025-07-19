Lobbying Update: $250,000 of MAPLEBEAR INC. D/B/A INSTACART lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of MAPLEBEAR INC. D/B/A INSTACART lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to food as medicine Issues related to SNAP Issues related to Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Issues related to Independent Contractors

Issues related to tariffs

Issues related to taxes"

CART Insider Trading Activity

CART insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 109,615 shares for an estimated $4,871,860 .

. MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,101 shares for an estimated $1,050,533 .

. DANIEL DANKER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $893,013 .

. ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,523 shares for an estimated $223,056 .

. LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT sold 4,225 shares for an estimated $200,476

CART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of CART stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CART Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CART in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

CART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CART recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $55.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/02/2025

