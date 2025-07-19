Lobbying Update: $250,000 of MAPLEBEAR INC. D/B/A INSTACART lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of MAPLEBEAR INC. D/B/A INSTACART lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to food as medicine Issues related to SNAP Issues related to Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
Issues related to Independent Contractors
Issues related to tariffs
Issues related to taxes"
CART Insider Trading Activity
CART insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 109,615 shares for an estimated $4,871,860.
- MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,101 shares for an estimated $1,050,533.
- DANIEL DANKER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $893,013.
- ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,523 shares for an estimated $223,056.
- LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT sold 4,225 shares for an estimated $200,476
CART Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of CART stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,392,103 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,870,988
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,688,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,148,705
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 2,841,559 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,349,788
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,437,257 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,222,181
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,341,264 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,393,020
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 2,201,976 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,836,822
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,779,959 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,002,564
CART Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CART in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
CART Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CART recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/12/2025
- John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/27/2025
- Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 05/13/2025
- Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $55.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/02/2025
