Lobbying Update: $250,000 of THE MANITOWOC COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of THE MANITOWOC COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"issues related to the crane industry
issues related to the crane industry"
MTW Insider Trading Activity
MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $10,633
- JAMES STEELE COOK (EVP, Human Resources) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,900
MTW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of MTW stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 616,830 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,631,657
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 397,837 shares (+207.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,632,251
- TCW GROUP INC removed 258,148 shares (-81.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,356,891
- FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 243,077 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,219,293
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 232,744 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,124,952
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 230,591 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,105,295
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 226,889 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,071,496
