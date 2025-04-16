Lobbying Update: $250,000 of THE MANITOWOC COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of THE MANITOWOC COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"issues related to the crane industry

issues related to the crane industry"

MTW Insider Trading Activity

MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $10,633

JAMES STEELE COOK (EVP, Human Resources) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,900

MTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of MTW stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

