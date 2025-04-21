Lobbying Update: $250,000 of LKQ CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of LKQ CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Automotive Transportation Issues.

Trade Issues.

Appropriations.

Corporate Tax Issues.

Patent Issues. Data Access Issues. Right to Repair."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

LKQ Insider Trading Activity

LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,048,600.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LKQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.