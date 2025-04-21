Lobbying Update: $250,000 of LKQ CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of LKQ CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Automotive Transportation Issues.
Trade Issues.
Appropriations.
Corporate Tax Issues.
Patent Issues. Data Access Issues. Right to Repair."
LKQ Insider Trading Activity
LKQ insiders have traded $LKQ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINICK P ZARCONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,048,600.
LKQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of LKQ stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,855,178 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,427,791
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,504,708 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,548,019
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 4,367,201 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,494,636
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 4,362,979 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,339,478
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,655,447 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,337,677
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,546,452 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,582,111
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 2,494,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,678,387
