Lobbying Update: $250,000 of THE BLACKSTONE GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$250,000 of THE BLACKSTONE GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Financial Services and Policy Issues.

Business tax issues.

Issues related to music policy."

BX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 03/17, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/24 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/26.

BX Insider Trading Activity

BX insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 42,249 shares for an estimated $7,433,289

RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 592 shares for an estimated $98,724 and 0 sales.

BX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 909 institutional investors add shares of BX stock to their portfolio, and 879 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

