Lobbying Update: $25,000 of CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$25,000 of CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding for Additive Manufacturing Technology"

CRS Insider Trading Activity

CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY LAIN (SVP and CFO) sold 3,250 shares.

TONY R THENE (President and CEO) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 28,500 shares.

RAMIN YOUNESSI has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 3,946 shares.

STEVEN E KAROL sold 15,000 shares.

I MARTIN INGLIS sold 750 shares.

CRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of CRS stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

