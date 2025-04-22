Lobbying Update: $2,480,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,480,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Carbon Capture and Storage Enhanced Oil Recovery Energy Infrastructure Financing Zero Carbon Power Vessel crewing and manning Federal lands - oil and gas leasing and permitting Merchant Marine Act (Jones Act) Risk management and financial assurance Incidental Take Regulation Permitting reform Endangered Species Act LCV grants
Enhanced Oil Recovery Carbon Capture and Storage - pore space Federal lands - oil and gas leasing and permitting
Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2) 45Q Tax Credit for Sequestered CO2 Superfund Tax Corporate Tax Policy Implementation International Tax Policy
Exploration and Production Waste Regulation
Permitting reform legislation Reciprocal switching Rail customer service Oil and gas vessel restrictions in the Gulf of America Rice's whale Certificate of compliance Crude export vessels Transportation Security Administration authority for security and efficiency crude oil export terminals
Diamond Alkali Superfund site
Rail safety Tank car safety
Carbon Capture and Storage Greenhouse Gas Reporting CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Methane Emissions Regulation Permitting reform NESHAP for the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturing Industry
Risk Management & Reporting TSCA Advanced Recycling ARBAN S.4244
Rail safety Tank car safety Reciprocal switching Rail customer service Oil and gas vessel restrictions in the Gulf of America Rice's whale Certificate of compliance Crude export vessels
Maritime issues Shipping issues Export terminals
Reauthorization of the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) Transportation Security Administration authority for security and efficiency crude oil export terminals
Antidumping duties Proposed tariffs on imported goods"
OXY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.
OXY Insider Trading Activity
OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.
OXY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of OXY stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,722,236 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $529,785,680
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,434,098 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,548,782
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 8,896,890 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,595,334
- DODGE & COX removed 8,008,546 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $395,702,257
- FMR LLC removed 4,421,415 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,462,115
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,847,704 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,705,054
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,361,651 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,689,175
OXY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
OXY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025
- Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 12/19/2024
