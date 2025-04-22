Lobbying Update: $2,480,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,480,000 of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Carbon Capture and Storage Enhanced Oil Recovery Energy Infrastructure Financing Zero Carbon Power Vessel crewing and manning Federal lands - oil and gas leasing and permitting Merchant Marine Act (Jones Act) Risk management and financial assurance Incidental Take Regulation Permitting reform Endangered Species Act LCV grants

Enhanced Oil Recovery Carbon Capture and Storage - pore space Federal lands - oil and gas leasing and permitting

Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2) 45Q Tax Credit for Sequestered CO2 Superfund Tax Corporate Tax Policy Implementation International Tax Policy

Exploration and Production Waste Regulation

Permitting reform legislation Reciprocal switching Rail customer service Oil and gas vessel restrictions in the Gulf of America Rice's whale Certificate of compliance Crude export vessels Transportation Security Administration authority for security and efficiency crude oil export terminals

Diamond Alkali Superfund site

Rail safety Tank car safety

Carbon Capture and Storage Greenhouse Gas Reporting CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery Methane Emissions Regulation Permitting reform NESHAP for the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturing Industry

Risk Management & Reporting TSCA Advanced Recycling ARBAN S.4244

Rail safety Tank car safety Reciprocal switching Rail customer service Oil and gas vessel restrictions in the Gulf of America Rice's whale Certificate of compliance Crude export vessels

Maritime issues Shipping issues Export terminals

Reauthorization of the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) Transportation Security Administration authority for security and efficiency crude oil export terminals

Antidumping duties Proposed tariffs on imported goods"

OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

OXY Insider Trading Activity

OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of OXY stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 12/19/2024

