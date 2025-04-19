Lobbying Update: $2,457,737 of TEXTRON INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,457,737 of TEXTRON INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act

U.S. Security Assistance and Cooperation Arms Sales

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations FAA Reauthorization General Aviation issues

Department of Defense Appropriations Act National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Defense Industrial Base"

TXT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

TXT Insider Trading Activity

TXT insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.

TXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of TXT stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

TXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 10/30/2024

