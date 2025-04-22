Lobbying Update: $240,000 of TESLA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of TESLA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to transportation appropriations Issues related to Budget Reconciliation, including Clean Energy Tax Credits, permitting reform, Highway Trust Fund, NEVI/CFI, and Spectrum Auction Authorities

Issues related to spectrum/ultra-wide band

EV charging infrastructure National Electric Vehicle Initiative (NEVI) Autonomous Vehicle policies Artificial Intelligence Light Duty Vehicle GHG & CAFE Standards Heavy Duty GHG emission standard for EPA Advanced Battery Supply Chain and Manufacturing Renewable Fuel Standard Building Code Permitting Automotive Technology and Safety Privacy S.315, AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act H.R.979, AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act H.R.1566, REPAIR Act

General corporate tax policy Clean Energy Tax Credits (45X, 48E, 45Y, 25E, 30C, 48C, 45W) Foreign Entities of Concern Critical Minerals and Battery Components Domestic Content Bonus

General trade policies

Solar and energy permitting Virtual Power Plants Energy Storage

Permitting and critical mineral policies Permitting Reform provisions related to Budget Reconciliation"

TSLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TSLA Insider Trading Activity

TSLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 164 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 164 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 449,560 shares for an estimated $151,968,650 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 56,277 shares for an estimated $18,336,978 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

TSLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,905 institutional investors add shares of TSLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TSLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/19/2025

TSLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $345.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $430.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $370.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $302.8 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI set a target price of $275.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $404.0 on 01/03/2025

