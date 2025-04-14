Lobbying Update: $240,000 of OLIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of OLIN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to asbestos; Issues related to reform of the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (PL 114-182); Issues related to the Epoxy Resin anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases pending at International Trade Commission.

Issues related to railroad safety.

Issues related to Department of Defense and NDAA appropriations pertaining to the Lake City Funding Provision."

OLN Insider Trading Activity

OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411

KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446

OLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of OLN stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

OLN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $50.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $41.0 on 01/07/2025

