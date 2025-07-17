Lobbying Update: $240,000 of LEONARDO DRS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of LEONARDO DRS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"House and Senate Fiscal year 2026 Department of Defense (DoD) Authorization and Appropriation Bills - issues related to force protection, aircraft, submarines, shipbuilding, ground vehicles, sensors, air defense, space systems, communications and combat systems."
DRS Insider Trading Activity
DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,057,750.
- MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 26,618 shares for an estimated $870,408
- MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 20,034 shares for an estimated $654,911
- PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,004 shares for an estimated $359,178.
- JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,587 shares for an estimated $343,442.
- SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,851 shares for an estimated $321,978.
- DAVID W CAREY sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $295,761
- ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.
DRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of DRS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,223,529 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,229,633
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,100,547 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,185,985
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 808,798 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,593,278
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 804,938 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,466,361
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 777,233 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,555,421
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 437,056 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,370,401
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 429,922 shares (+116.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,135,835
DRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
DRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $51.0 on 07/11/2025
- Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $49.0 on 06/30/2025
- Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 03/07/2025
