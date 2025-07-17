Lobbying Update: $240,000 of LEONARDO DRS INC lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of LEONARDO DRS INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"House and Senate Fiscal year 2026 Department of Defense (DoD) Authorization and Appropriation Bills - issues related to force protection, aircraft, submarines, shipbuilding, ground vehicles, sensors, air defense, space systems, communications and combat systems."

DRS Insider Trading Activity

DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,057,750 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 26,618 shares for an estimated $870,408

MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 20,034 shares for an estimated $654,911

PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,004 shares for an estimated $359,178 .

. JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,587 shares for an estimated $343,442 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,851 shares for an estimated $321,978 .

. DAVID W CAREY sold 6,438 shares for an estimated $295,761

ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of DRS stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

DRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $51.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $49.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $44.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 03/07/2025

