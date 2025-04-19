Lobbying Update: $240,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of KEYCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General banking matters: legislative and regulatory matters impacting regional financial institutions Housing affordability Credit availability and economic conditions S. 394, the GENIUS Act H.R. 2392, the STABLE Act

Financing of affordable housing

General discussions related to Low Income Housing Tax Credit Discussions related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017"

KEY Insider Trading Activity

KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW J III PAINE (Head of Institutional Bank) sold 66,362 shares for an estimated $1,262,868

CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070

OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500

ANGELA G MAGO (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 15,011 shares for an estimated $294,065

CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $154,260

ALLYSON M KIDIK (Chief Risk Review Officer) sold 1,016 shares for an estimated $17,973

KEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of KEY stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

KEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KEY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $18.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $20.0 on 10/21/2024

