Lobbying Update: $240,000 of ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$240,000 of ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY26 Approps/ report language for key programs

Army/ Air Force/ DOD IT/ logistics modernization; Cybersecurity

FAFSA/ FSA/ student loan IT modernization

Govt Efficiency/ IT modernization

Healthcare IT modernization

IRS/ Treasury IT modernization/ Digital Assets

IT modernization/ Digital GI bill

USDA/ Farmers.gov IT modernization

Artificial Intelligence; Cybersecurity; Data Analytics; Legacy systems modernization"

ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ACN Insider Trading Activity

ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938 .

. KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.

ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,113 institutional investors add shares of ACN stock to their portfolio, and 942 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

ACN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ACN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $390.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $385.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $430.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 David Grossman from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $390.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas set a target price of $375.0 on 10/30/2024

