Lobbying Update: $24,000 of ALASKA AIRLINES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$24,000 of ALASKA AIRLINES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Airline issues S. 1939 - FAA Reauthorization Act of 2023 HR 3539 - Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (FAA Reauthorization) FAA reauthorization implementation - DCA slots"

ALK Insider Trading Activity

ALK insiders have traded $ALK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R HARRISON (EVP AND CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 112,225 shares for an estimated $7,918,385 .

. BENITO MINICUCCI (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,861 shares for an estimated $2,641,721 .

. SHANE R TACKETT (EVP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,893 shares for an estimated $2,051,754 .

. MUEHLEN CONSTANCE E VON (EVP AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,157 shares for an estimated $1,916,785 .

. JOSEPH A SPRAGUE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,825 shares for an estimated $804,241 .

. KYLE B LEVINE (SVP LEGAL & GEN COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,772 shares for an estimated $532,824 .

. ANDREA L SCHNEIDER (SVP PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,330 shares for an estimated $420,244 .

. EMILY HALVERSON (VP Finance, Controller & Treas) sold 1,329 shares for an estimated $85,602

ALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of ALK stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

ALK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ALK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $75.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $68.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $56.0 on 10/28/2024

