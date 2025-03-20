Lobbying Update: $2,390,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$2,390,000 of PFIZER INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Appropriations

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) HR 7174 - Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act Medicare Price Setting Drug Shortages Global Access to Medicines Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) March-in Framework Guidance and Policies S 79/ HR 1717 - Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2023 S 142 - Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Act HR 6986 - To address patent thickets S 150 - Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2023 S 2780/ HR 5429 - Medication Affordability and Patent Integrity Act Antimicrobial Resistance PBM Transparency and Reform S 1542 - Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act S 3430 - Better Mental Health Care, Lower-Cost Drugs and Extenders Act S 2973 - Modernizing and Ensuring PMB Accountability Act 340B Reform HR 8574 - 340B Affording Care for Communities and Ensuring a Strong Safety-net (ACCESS) Act

S 723/HR 1458 - Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act HR 8816 - American Medical Innovation and Investment Act of 2024

Comprehensive Corporate Tax Reform Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) VICP Reform and Excise Tax Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund VICP Transition Comprehensive Federal Tax Reform

International Supply Chain HR 4307/S 2115 - Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act"

PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PFE Insider Trading Activity

PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,078 institutional investors add shares of PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

PFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $33.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $32.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Carter Gould from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 09/25/2024

