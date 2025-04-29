Lobbying Update: $230,000 of XYLEM INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of XYLEM INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor policies related to water supply and fisheries protection and delivery of water supplies. Monitor development of legislation related to improved forecasting of atmospheric rivers S. 322 Improving Atmospheric River Forecasts Act.

US trade policy, including tariffs and USMCA.

Support of policies to advance adoption of smart water technologies for clean water and drinking water infrastructure. Monitor water recycling program implementation.

Issues affecting the water technology sector. Tax incentives for water reuse.

Issues affecting the water technology sector.

"Issues related to water reuse and Buy America issues. Monitor issues related to Per and Polyfluorinated Substances Issues related to PFAS liability. Monitor legislative initiatives to address PFAS CERCLA liability rulemaking and water sector exemption H.R. 1267, Monitor status of PFAS biosolids risk assessment model development. "

Monitor development and support of fiscal year 2025 funding of water infrastructure programs, including clean water, drinking water State Revolving Loan Fund and water recycling programs H.R. 1968, Continuing Resolution."

XYL Insider Trading Activity

XYL insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

LILA TRETIKOV sold 4 shares for an estimated $479

XYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of XYL stock to their portfolio, and 487 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XYL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

