Lobbying Update: $230,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Stroke pathways Medicare extenders for EMS

Issues related to global supply chains for medical devices

Issues related to global supply chains Issues related to reprocessing Issues related to PPE Issues related to prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia Issues related to rural EMS programs Issues related to digital health Issues related to smoke evacuation in the OR

Issues related to employment, training and workplace safety

Issues related to tax reform

Issues related to school safety"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

SYK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 06/26, 02/26.

on 06/26, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SYK Insider Trading Activity

SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 401,392 shares for an estimated $154,384,916 .

. ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586

WILLIAM E JR BERRY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,241 shares for an estimated $482,202

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SYK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,059 institutional investors add shares of SYK stock to their portfolio, and 850 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SYK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYK in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SYK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYK forecast page.

SYK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $437.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $455.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jason Wittes from Roth MKM set a target price of $456.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $442.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $443.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $427.0 on 01/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.