Lobbying Update: $230,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Stroke pathways Medicare extenders for EMS
Issues related to global supply chains for medical devices
Issues related to global supply chains Issues related to reprocessing Issues related to PPE Issues related to prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia Issues related to rural EMS programs Issues related to digital health Issues related to smoke evacuation in the OR
Issues related to employment, training and workplace safety
Issues related to tax reform
Issues related to school safety"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
SYK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 06/26, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SYK Insider Trading Activity
SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 401,392 shares for an estimated $154,384,916.
- ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586
- WILLIAM E JR BERRY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,241 shares for an estimated $482,202
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SYK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,059 institutional investors add shares of SYK stock to their portfolio, and 850 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,069,311 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $818,681,510
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,981,824 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $737,733,984
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,808,077 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $673,056,663
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,040,407 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $387,291,505
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,021,496 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,251,886
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 594,363 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,251,626
- MORGAN STANLEY added 559,172 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,151,777
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SYK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYK in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SYK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYK forecast page.
SYK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $437.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $455.0 on 05/22/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jason Wittes from Roth MKM set a target price of $456.0 on 05/02/2025
- Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $442.0 on 03/21/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $443.0 on 02/10/2025
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $427.0 on 01/30/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.