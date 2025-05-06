Lobbying Update: $230,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION (FKA HEALTHSOUTH CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION (FKA HEALTHSOUTH CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Inpatient rehabilitation hospital legislative and regulatory proposals (Medicare); IRF Review Choice Demonstration.
EHC Insider Trading Activity
EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,575 shares for an estimated $5,017,537.
- JOHN PATRICK DARBY (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,147,900
- ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578
EHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of EHC stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,656,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,952,563
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,441,607 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,132,406
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,189,732 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,871,750
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 869,104 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,261,754
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 743,967 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,348,977
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 734,688 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,848,436
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 587,947 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,547,272
EHC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
