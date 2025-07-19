Lobbying Update: $230,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Nuclear energy and uranium issues in federal legislation; DOE uranium stockpile issues; Application of tariffs under Section 232 Trade Expansion Act; U.S. nuclear enrichment policy; Nuclear Fuel Working Group Report Follow-up. FY 26 Energy Appropriations; Reconciliation, HR 1 bill and any Executive Order impacting foregoing issues;"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CCJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of CCJ stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CCJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCJ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CCJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCJ forecast page.

CCJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCJ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CCJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Wong from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $75.27 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $78.0 on 06/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.