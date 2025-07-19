Lobbying Update: $230,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$230,000 of CAMECO CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Nuclear energy and uranium issues in federal legislation; DOE uranium stockpile issues; Application of tariffs under Section 232 Trade Expansion Act; U.S. nuclear enrichment policy; Nuclear Fuel Working Group Report Follow-up. FY 26 Energy Appropriations; Reconciliation, HR 1 bill and any Executive Order impacting foregoing issues;"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CCJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of CCJ stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 7,805,180 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,261,208
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD added 4,529,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,445,744
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,959,837 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,986,890
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,206,266 shares (+8852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,809,908
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,204,313 shares (+425.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,729,523
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,181,948 shares (+95.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,808,979
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,972,764 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,198,966
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CCJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCJ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CCJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCJ forecast page.
CCJ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCJ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CCJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Wong from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/20/2025
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $75.27 on 06/12/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $78.0 on 06/11/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.