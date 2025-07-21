Lobbying Update: $2,290,000 of APPLE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,290,000 of APPLE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General tax issues, including expiring tax provisions Providing information regarding Apple's tax posture

Issues related to encryption and cybersecurity, including operation of the CLOUD Act

Issues related to immigration reform Issues related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Issues related to waivers, recapturing unused green cards, and removing per-country caps on employment-based visas

Issues related to the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors Providing information related to Apples supply chain Providing information related to artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing

Issues related to general spectrum management and policy, including issues related to ultra-wideband uses Issues related to telecommunications and accessibility

General patent policy, including issues related to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, S. 1553/H.R. 3160 the PREVAIL Act, and S. 708/H.R. 1574 the RESTORE Patent Rights Act Issues related to standard essential patents Issues related to anti-counterfeit policy General trademark and copyright policy Issues related to patent proceedings and the International Trade Commission, including the Advancing Americas Interests Act General overview of music licensing legal framework

Providing general information about Apple's coding and education programs

Providing information on Apples commitment to the environment, including recycling efforts Issues related to environmental policy, including critical minerals and renewable energy

Providing information related to Apples efforts around financial services and S.J. Res. 28 re the Larger Participant Rule

Issues related to the U.S. - EU Privacy Shield Issues related to anti-counterfeit and anti-piracy policy Issues related to the trade impacts of intellectual property disputes Issues related to U.S. competitiveness in global markets Issues related to tariff and non-tariff trade barriers

General consumer privacy issues Providing information relevant to online child safety, including potential legislation, regulatory policy, H.R. 3149/S. 1586 the App Store Accountability Act, and S. 1748 the Kids Online Safety Act Encouraging the development and adoption of strong consumer data privacy protections via legislation and/or regulatory policy Providing information on App Store policies and procedures Providing information related to Apple product features and functionality Issues related to privacy and security practices in the app ecosystem Providing information related to Apple's artificial intelligence offerings including consumer protections

Providing information related to the health features of Apples products Providing information relevant to H.R. 4203 the WEAR IT Act

Issues related to competition in digital markets and the app marketplace, including privacy, security, and competitiveness issues related to the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (pre-introduction), S. 2153 the Open App Markets Act, and H.R. 3209 the App Store Freedom Act Educating policymakers about Apples employee base in their states Providing information to policymakers about global regulations impacting competition in digital markets"

AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AAPL Insider Trading Activity

AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690 .

. KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420

CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955

ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146

AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,100 institutional investors add shares of AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3,131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AAPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025

AAPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025

