Lobbying Update: $2,290,000 of APPLE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,290,000 of APPLE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General tax issues, including expiring tax provisions Providing information regarding Apple's tax posture
Issues related to encryption and cybersecurity, including operation of the CLOUD Act
Issues related to immigration reform Issues related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Issues related to waivers, recapturing unused green cards, and removing per-country caps on employment-based visas
Issues related to the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors Providing information related to Apples supply chain Providing information related to artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing
Issues related to general spectrum management and policy, including issues related to ultra-wideband uses Issues related to telecommunications and accessibility
General patent policy, including issues related to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, S. 1553/H.R. 3160 the PREVAIL Act, and S. 708/H.R. 1574 the RESTORE Patent Rights Act Issues related to standard essential patents Issues related to anti-counterfeit policy General trademark and copyright policy Issues related to patent proceedings and the International Trade Commission, including the Advancing Americas Interests Act General overview of music licensing legal framework
Providing general information about Apple's coding and education programs
Providing information on Apples commitment to the environment, including recycling efforts Issues related to environmental policy, including critical minerals and renewable energy
Providing information related to Apples efforts around financial services and S.J. Res. 28 re the Larger Participant Rule
Issues related to the U.S. - EU Privacy Shield Issues related to anti-counterfeit and anti-piracy policy Issues related to the trade impacts of intellectual property disputes Issues related to U.S. competitiveness in global markets Issues related to tariff and non-tariff trade barriers
General consumer privacy issues Providing information relevant to online child safety, including potential legislation, regulatory policy, H.R. 3149/S. 1586 the App Store Accountability Act, and S. 1748 the Kids Online Safety Act Encouraging the development and adoption of strong consumer data privacy protections via legislation and/or regulatory policy Providing information on App Store policies and procedures Providing information related to Apple product features and functionality Issues related to privacy and security practices in the app ecosystem Providing information related to Apple's artificial intelligence offerings including consumer protections
Providing information related to the health features of Apples products Providing information relevant to H.R. 4203 the WEAR IT Act
Issues related to competition in digital markets and the app marketplace, including privacy, security, and competitiveness issues related to the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (pre-introduction), S. 2153 the Open App Markets Act, and H.R. 3209 the App Store Freedom Act Educating policymakers about Apples employee base in their states Providing information to policymakers about global regulations impacting competition in digital markets"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AAPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 11 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $1,160,000 on 06/30, 06/25, 06/09, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 06/02 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 06/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $1,250,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/03, 03/17, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 03/05, 02/24, 02/21, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AAPL Insider Trading Activity
AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658.
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690.
- KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,100 institutional investors add shares of AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3,131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 205,656,808 shares (+573627.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $42,194,607,297
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 91,336,544 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,288,586,518
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 59,788,635 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $12,266,834,242
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 23,748,072 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,275,159,233
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 20,945,084 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,652,531,508
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC removed 18,544,974 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,119,395,074
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 16,785,263 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,728,510,470
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AAPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AAPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAPL forecast page.
AAPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025
- Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025
- William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.