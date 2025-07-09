Lobbying Update: $22,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF THE GEO GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$22,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF THE GEO GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

GEO Insider Trading Activity

GEO insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAYN P. MARCH (EVP of Finance and Treasurer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $225,000

SCOTT MICHAEL KERNAN sold 5,800 shares for an estimated $131,544

NICOLE MANNARINO (Chief Compliance Officer) sold 646 shares for an estimated $16,427

GEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of GEO stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

GEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $36.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Matthew Erdner from Jones Trading set a target price of $50.0 on 05/08/2025

