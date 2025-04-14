Lobbying Update: $22,500 of MAXIMUS lobbying was just disclosed

$22,500 of MAXIMUS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues surrounding DOGE efforts and changes to federal staffing and contracting.
Issues related to eligibility, verification and fraud."
MMS Insider Trading Activity
MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030
- JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442
- RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395
- BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240
- JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144
- MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) sold 2,208 shares for an estimated $163,016
- GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 154 shares for an estimated $10,812 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $2,445 and 0 sales.
MMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of MMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,172,086 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,496,219
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 952,024 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,068,591
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 884,315 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,014,114
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 738,779 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,149,852
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 644,354 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,101,026
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 570,672 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,600,664
- FMR LLC removed 462,909 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,556,156
MMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
