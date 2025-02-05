Lobbying Update: $22,500 of FALCON HEALTHCARE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$22,500 of FALCON HEALTHCARE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Medicare regulations for hospice services."
ALC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of ALC stock to their portfolio, and 306 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 5,384,201 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $538,796,994
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,841,502 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $484,489,105
- FMR LLC added 3,252,374 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $325,465,066
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,602,976 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,966,632
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 2,306,591 shares (+143.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,820,561
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 2,246,715 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,828,770
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,784,224 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $178,547,295
