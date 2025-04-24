Lobbying Update: $220,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$220,000 of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Section 301 tariffs; Issues related to Section 232 tariffs; Issues related to International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs; Issues related to unfair trade practices; Issues related to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness; Issues related to transshipment and undervaluation of imported goods; General U.S. trade policy.

Issues related to ENERGY STAR; General environmental issues.

Issues related to Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) HEARS appliance rebates; Issues related to Department of Energy efficiency standards; General energy issues.

Issues related to product counterfeiting and intellectual property protection.

Issues related to U.S. manufacturing presence and workforce development.

Issues related to corporate income taxes.

General manufacturing issues

Issues related to cybersecurity and privacy; Issues related to connected appliances."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

POOL Insider Trading Activity

POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,910 shares for an estimated $641,496.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of POOL stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

POOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POOL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for POOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $POOL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.