Lobbying Update: $220,000 of ROKU INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$220,000 of ROKU INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to privacy legislation. Issues related to antitrust legislation. Issues related to potential copyright legislation. Issues related to video streaming regulation. Issues related to telecommunications policy. No specific legislation

Issues related to privacy legislation. Issues related to antitrust legislation. Issues related to potential copyright legislation. Issues related to telecommunications policy. Issues related to S. 708. The RESTORE Patent Rights Act of 2025.

Issues related to deductibility in H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 and H.B. 2673, the American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2023

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ROKU Insider Trading Activity

ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,523,564 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,132 shares for an estimated $1,902,583 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,011,810 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,437 shares for an estimated $832,645 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

FBN Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/23/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/23/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ROKU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROKU forecast page.

ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Atul Goyal from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 10/31/2024

