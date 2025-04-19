Lobbying Update: $220,000 of PITNEY BOWES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$220,000 of PITNEY BOWES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the US Postal Service - no specific legislation."

PBI Insider Trading Activity

PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616 .

. JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043

LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,849 shares for an estimated $360,022 .

. DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.

PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of PBI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

