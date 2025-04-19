Lobbying Update: $220,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$220,000 of JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Highway Trust Fund and funding Issues related to Infrastructure resiliency and funding Issues related to Ports and infrastructure; Issues related to Amtrak and rail infrastructure

FY 2025 and FY 2026 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations; Inflation Reduction Act (PL 117-169); and the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58); issues related to electricity transmission, clean energy production, and electrical capacity for data centers

FY 2025 and 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; general defense contracting FY 2025 and 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations; FY 2025 and 2026 Transportation, Housing, & Urban Development Appropriations; FY 2025 and FY 2026 federal appropriations for water, transportation, resiliency and US Army Corps of Engineers FY 2025 and FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Superfund program Fiscal Year 2025 and FY 2026 Appropriations for EPA Water Programs Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PL 117-169) programs and activities

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) Issues related to the Water Resources and Reform Development Act (WRRDA) P.L. 113-121, and the "Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation(WIIN) Act" (WRDA) P.L. 114-322 Issues related to WRDA reauthorization, water resources, resiliency, flood protection, waste-to-energy wastewater programs, and water infrastructure Issues related to public-private partnerships and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues related to the Environmental Protection Agency Superfund Program Issues related to PFAS and water Issues related to low-income water assistance

FY 2025 and FY 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations, including issues related to military construction; national security; defense and cybersecurity; DOD environmental/PFAS/resiliency accounts; Ukraine/Poland defense; and general defense contracting Issues related to Ukraine reconstruction and infrastructure"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

J Insider Trading Activity

J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 2 purchases buying 272 shares for an estimated $33,646 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

J Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of J stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

J Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $J in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for J, check out Quiver Quantitative's $J forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.