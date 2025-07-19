Lobbying Update: $215,000 of ENTEGRIS lobbying was just disclosed

$215,000 of ENTEGRIS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor issues related to implementation of Bureau of Industry and Security 2022 Export Administration Regulations; Monitor implementation of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act; Monitor issues related to Section 232 investigation of unfair trade practices for semiconductors.

Monitor issues related to semiconductor manufacturing, including implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act (P.L. 117-167); Monitor implementation of TSCA (8)(a)(7) reporting requirements.

Monitor issues related to semiconductor manufacturing, including implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act (P.L. 117-167).

Monitor issues related to semiconductor manufacturing, including implementation of Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (Section 107) within the CHIPS and Science Act (P.L. 117-167); H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act, issues related to tax provisions impacting advanced manufacturing of semiconductor and critical materials in the U.S; S.1682, SEMI Investment Act, issues related to expansion of Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit; Monitor issues related to Inflation Reduction Act Advanced Manufacturing tax credit for battery materials (45X); Monitor issues related to taxation and support of critical materials."

ENTG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.

ENTG Insider Trading Activity

ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751

OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,259 shares for an estimated $126,132.

ENTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENTG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

ENTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $112.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $102.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Harrison from Seaport Global set a target price of $115.0 on 04/21/2025

