Lobbying Update: $2,140,000 of CHEVRON U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$2,140,000 of CHEVRON U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1: One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to energy General Discussions Related to BUD (no specific Bill #): Permitting

General Discussions Related to DEF (no specific Bill #): Energy security Russia Sanctions Venezuela Sanctions PFAS Global Maritime Security

H.R. 1926: To amend the Mineral Leasing Act to provide for commingling; all provisions H.R. 3041: Regulatory Integrity for Gulf Energy Development (RIGED) Act of 2025; all provisions H.R. 3061: BRIDGE Production Act of 2025; all provisions H.J. Res. 57: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of the Interior relating to Oil and Gas and Sulfur Operations in the Outer Continental Shelf-High Pressure High Temperature Updates; all provisions S. 109: Offshore Energy Security Act of 2025; all provisions General Discussions Related to ENG (no specific Bill #): Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretarial Order 3418, Unleashing American Energy Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Request for Information and Comments on the preparation of the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Notice of Availability of the Proposed Notice of Sale for Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Lease Sale 262 Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) 2024-2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Proposed Final Program Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Gulf of America Outer Continental Shelf Region-wide Oil and Gas Lease Sale 261 Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Risk Management and Financial Assurance for OCS Lease and Grant Obligations Department of the Interior Carbon Sequestration (pre-proposed rulemaking) Offshore financial assurance Leasing and permitting for drilling of oil and natural gas resources on public lands issues Access to oil and natural gas resources on public lands Offshore pipeline issues Permitting reform Carbon capture and sequestration Carbon capture and sequestration leasing Carbon capture and sequestration permitting Carbon border adjustments Hydrogen Geothermal Energy exports Rigs to Reefs Liquid and gaseous Fuels West Coast Decommissioning Decommissioning Comingling Royalties Critical minerals Power of AI Datacenters

H.R. 1897: ESA Amendments Act of 2025; all provisions General Discussions Related to ENV (no specific Bill #): Bureau of Land Management Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resources Conservation Bureau of Land Management Conservation and Landscape Health Bureau of Land Management Fluid Mineral Leases and Leasing Process Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration Carbon Price 50 CFR 424.02 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Rescinding the Rule on Increasing Consistency and Transparency in Considering Benefits and Costs in the Clean Air Act Rulemaking Process Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) - Ozone Rulemaking Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Final NPDES General Permit for New and Existing Sources and New Discharges in the Offshore Subcategory of the Oil and Gas Extraction Category for the Western Portion of the Outer Continental Shelf of the Gulf of Mexico (GMG290000) Department of the Interior (DOI) Permitting Endangered Species Act Energy Transitions and Technology Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ)s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) GuidanceImplementing Regulations Revisions Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Fenceline Monitoring Program Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Social Cost of Carbon Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Social Cost of non-CO2 GHG Emissions Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Preliminary Regulatory Determination for eight Contaminants on the Fourth Contaminant Candidate List - Preliminary Determinations to Regulate Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid in Drinking Water and to Not Regulate Six Contaminants (i.e., 1,1-Dichloroethane, Acetochlor, Methyl Bromide (bromomethane), Metolachlor, Nitrobenzene, and RDX) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 6 OCS General Permit GMG290000 (General Permit) Methane Orphaned Well Issues Gulf of Mexico Deepwater Emissions Issues Gulf of Mexico Carbon Capture and Storage Issues Onshore Carbon Capture and Storage Issues National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Taking and Importing Marine Mammals; Taking Marine Mammals Incidental to Geophysical Surveys Related to Oil and Gas Activities in the Gulf of Mexico National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Endangered and Threatened Species; Designation of Critical Habitat for the Rices Whale National Strategy to Develop Statistics for Environmental-Economic Decisions National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Biological Opinion on the Federally Regulated Oil and Gas Program Activities in the Gulf of Mexico National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Biological and Conference Opinion on Bureau of Ocean Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement's Oil and Gas Program Activities in the Gulf of America Gulf of Mexico Seismic Permitting Issues Permitting reform PFAS Carbon Border Adjustments Coastal Zone Managment Act Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Class VI Permitting Rices whale Geothermal Critical minerals

H.R. 2325: CEMAC Act; all provisions H.R. 2548: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025; provisions related to energy S. 1241: Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025; provisions related to energy General Discussions Related to FOR (no specific Bill #): African Energy Issues American Energy Security Angolan Energy Issues Argentina Energy Issues Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Energy and Investment Issues Bangladesh Energy Issues Brazil Energy Issues Colombia Energy Issues Cyprus Energy Issues Ecuador Rule of Law and Trade Issues Egypt Energy Issues El Salvador Energy Issues Eurasian Energy Security Guatemala Energy Issues Honduras Energy Issues India Energy Issues Iraq Energy Issues Israel Energy Issues Japan Energy and Investment Issues Kazakhstan Energy Issues Kuwait/Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Energy Issues Mexico Energy Issues Myanmar Energy and Investment Issues Nigeria Energy Issues Panama Energy Issues Russia Energy Issues Thailand Energy and Investment Issues Turkey Energy Issues Venezuela Energy Issues South Korea Energy Issues Suriname Energy Issues Global Methane Pledge COP28 Carbon Border Adjustments/Tariffs Global Maritime Security

H.R. 1346: Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025; all provisions S. 593: Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025; all provisions General Discussions Related to FUE (no specific Bill #): Energy Markets Compressed Natural Gas Sustainable Aviation Fuels Hydrogen Fuels and Infrastructure Renewable Natural Gas Renewable Diesel/Biodiesel Gasoline Bunker fuel Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Light & Medium-Duty Vehicles Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Rulemakings Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Renewable Fuel Standard; pathway technical discussion Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Renewable Fuel Standard; provisions related to renewable volume obligations Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Gasoline Reid Vapor Pressure standards Natural Gas, Crude Oil and Petroleum Product Exports

General Discussions Related to LBR (no specific Bill #): Workforce issues at refineries Prevailing wage and apprenticeship provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act

S. 524: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025; provisions related to Section 202, nonoperating individual General Discussions Related to MAR (no specific Bill #): Jones Act Offshore Maritime Workforce Carbon capture and sequestration Federal coordination on maritime safety Global Maritime Security California Air Resources Board (CARB) at-berth

General Discussions Related to NAT (no specific Bill #): Federal Oil and Gas Royalty Issues Federal Revenue Sharing of Oil and Natural Gas Revenues Land and Water Conservation Fund Critical minerals

H.R. 1: One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to energy General Discussions Related to TAX (no specific Bill #): Intangible Drilling Cost Tax Deduction Issues Global Intangible Low-Tax Income Foreign Oil & Gas Extraction Income Dual Capacity Taxpayer Rules Minimum Tax on Book Income Last In First Out (LIFO) Accounting Principles Carbon pricing Superfund tax issues Biofuel tax issues and extensions Clean fuel production credit Renewable Natural Gas tax issues Compressed natural gas tax issues General Aviation fuel taxes Sustainable Aviation Fuel tax issues Carbon Capture and Sequestration Hydrogen Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credit implementation Methane Geothermal Corporate SALT Foreign Tax Credit matters

H.R. 1024: US-Kazakhstan Trade Modernization Act; all provisions General Discussions Related to TRD (no specific Bill #): European Union (EU) Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Carbon Tariffs Petroleum products tariffs United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Global commodity trade

General Discussions (no specific Bill #): Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Light & Medium-Duty Vehicles Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards Technology Innovation Pipeline Safety Drones Unmanned Aerial Systems"

CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CVX Insider Trading Activity

CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,789 institutional investors add shares of CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,707 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

