Lobbying Update: $2,140,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC AND ITS AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$2,140,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC AND ITS AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the availability and appropriate uses of commercial spectrum, the integrity and security of commercial networks, broadband availability, pricing and permitting, universal service, privacy, telecommunications supply chain security, implementation of the Nationwide Broadband Public Safety Network operated by the First Responder Network Authority, legislation designed to streamline broadband infrastructure deployment and permit placement of wireless towers on federal property. HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Title IV, Sec. 40002. Spectrum auctions. S 259 Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency (FACT) Act, issues related to foreign ownership interests S 323 PLAN for Broadband Act, all provisions HR 651 Spectrum Pipeline Act, all provisions S 866 Accelerating Broadband Permits Act, all provisions S 1337 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act, provisions related to liability protections HR 1343 Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act, all provisions HR 1519 Public Safety Communications Act, all provisions HR 1541Wireless Broadband Competition and Efficient Deployment Act, all provisions HR 1870SPEED for BEAD Act, all provisions HR 1975 BEAD FEE Act, all provisions HR 2482NTIA Reauthorization Act, all provisions HR 2449 FUTURE Networks Act, all provisions S 1137/HR 2350Cellphone Jamming Reform Act, all provisions HR 2298Reducing Barriers for Broadband on Federal Lands Act, all provisions HR 2289Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act, all provisions HR 2171Spectrum Coordination Act, all provisions HR 2750 Bridging the Broadband Gap Act, all provisions HR 2805 PLAN for Broadband Act, all provisions HR 2817 Coastal Broadband Deployment Act, all provisions HR 2975 Broadband Incentives for Communities Act, all provisions HR 3125 Rural Broadband Assistance Act, all provisions HR 3479 SECURE Americans Telecommunications Act, all provisions HR 4032 Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act, all provisions Draft, Provide Rigorous Oversight To Optimize Connectivity and Offset Latency Act, all provisions Draft, Reauthorization of Cybersecurity Information Act of 2015, provisions related to liability protections Draft, FCC Merger Efficiency Reform for Growth and Expedited Review Act

HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Title VII, Subtitle A, corporate tax provisions S 187 ALIGN Act, all provisions S 674 Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, all provisions HR 1347AIMM Act, all provisions HR 1873Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, all provisions

Issues related to trade policy

Issues related to updates to DMCA and proposals associated with ISP site blocking to address online piracy HR 791 Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act, all provisions"

T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

T Insider Trading Activity

T insiders have traded $T stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANDERS S SABRINA (SVP-ChiefActngOfcr&Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $41,347

T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,376 institutional investors add shares of T stock to their portfolio, and 1,266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

T Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $T in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

T Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $34.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 04/25/2025

